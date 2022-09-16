Special Chow Mein

Serves 2.

Note: Author Pip Payne has used her favorite combination of chicken and shrimp in this recipe, but it's also ideal for using up leftover roast meat, such as pork, chicken or beef; just add it in with the vegetables. If you can't find Thai chiles, substitute serrano, jalapeño or habañero peppers. This recipe is easily adaptable and scalable. From "The Slimming Foodie in One," by Pip Payne (Aster, 2022).

For the sauce:

• 2 tbsp. light soy sauce

• 3 tbsp. oyster sauce

• 1 tbsp. rice wine

For the chow mein:

• 3 cloves garlic, crushed

• 3 green onions, cut into matchsticks, plus extra, sliced, for serving

• 1 Thai chile, deseeded and finely chopped (see Note)

• 1/4 cabbage, very finely sliced

• 1 large carrot, peeled and cut into thin matchsticks

• 1 tsp. sesame oil

• 2 boneless, skinless chicken thighs, excess fat removed, finely sliced

• 1/2 lb. cooked and peeled shrimp

• 10 1/2 oz. rice noodles, cooked according to package directions

• 2 large handfuls of bean sprouts

Directions

To prepare the sauce: In a small bowl, mix together the soy sauce, oyster sauce and rice wine. Set aside.

To prepare the chow mein: Prepare the garlic, green onions, chile, cabbage and carrot, and put them all into one bowl, ready to add to the pan when you need them.

In a sauté pan or wok, heat the sesame oil to high and stir-fry the chicken for 2 minutes. Add the prepared vegetable mix and stir-fry for 4 minutes, keeping the heat high. Add the prawns and stir-fry for 2 more minutes.

Next, add the noodles, loosening them up, and the beansprouts and stir-fry everything for 2 minutes.

Finally, pour in the sauce, and stir-fry for 30 seconds, making sure to coat all the ingredients. Scatter with sliced green onions and serve immediately.