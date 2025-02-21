Sunday supper: Roasted Chicken, Green Cabbage, Bacon and Sun-Dried Tomato Spread Sandwiches
Think of this sandwich as winter’s answer to a BLT.
Serves 4.
From “Warm Your Bones: Cozy Recipes for Chilly Days and Winter Nights” by Vanessa Seder, who writes: “This crispy, juicy, flavorful, hot, protein-filled sandwich is my winter-friendly riff on a BLT. The secret lies in roasting the cabbage in the fat from the bacon and the chicken thighs, ensuring that all the flavors intermingle and get to know one another. Why chicken thighs? I find that they’re not only richer than white meat but more forgiving. If you accidentally overcook them, they won’t dry out the way chicken breasts do. Finally, the sun-dried tomato spread adds a tangy sweetness that both cuts through and complements the richness of the chicken and bacon, resulting in a harmonious whole that will leave you ready for winter hiking, dogsledding, or heading to Grandmother’s house on a one-horse open sleigh.” (Union Square & Co., 2024)
- 2 tbsp. chopped fresh thyme leaves
- 1 tbsp. chopped fresh rosemary leaves
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- 2 tsp. onion powder
- Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 4 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided
- 4 boneless, skinless chicken thighs (4 to 6 oz. each)
- 1 c. (about 4 oz.) sun-dried tomatoes, not in oil
- 1 dried New Mexico chile, stemmed, seeded, and torn into 1-in. pieces
- 8 slices thick-cut hickory smoked uncured bacon (about ½ lb.)
- 1 clove garlic
- 1 tbsp. tomato paste
- ½ tsp. sugar
- ½ large green cabbage, cut into 1-in.-thick wedges
- 8 slices pane toscano or other rustic bread, toasted
- Mayonnaise, for serving
Directions
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
In a medium bowl, combine the thyme, rosemary, garlic powder, onion powder, 1 teaspoon salt, 1 teaspoon pepper and 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add the chicken thighs and toss to coat well. Let marinate at room temperature for about 20 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a food processor, combine the sun-dried tomatoes, chile pepper, and ¾ cup boiling water. Let soak until very soft and pliable, about 20 minutes.
Arrange the bacon slices in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet and bake, flipping once halfway through, for 15 to 20 minutes, until crisp. Transfer the bacon to a paper towel–lined plate to drain. Reserve the baking sheet with the rendered bacon fat. Increase the oven temperature to 425 degrees.
Add the garlic, tomato paste, sugar, remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil, ¼ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper to the food processor with the sun-dried tomatoes and chile. Process until smooth.
Transfer the chicken to the reserved baking sheet and use tongs to toss in the leftover bacon fat. Roast for 15 minutes, then remove from the oven and flip the chicken over. Add the cabbage to the pan with the chicken and use tongs to coat it in the bacon and chicken fat. Return the pan to the oven and roast until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the chicken registers 165 degrees and the cabbage is cooked through and caramelized in parts, about 10 minutes more. Remove from the oven and let cool for about 5 minutes.
To assemble the sandwiches, spread 4 slices of bread with some of the sun-dried tomato spread. Top each slice with chicken, cabbage, and 2 slices of bacon. Spread a bit of mayo on the remaining 4 slices of bread, then close the sandwiches, slice each in half, and serve immediately.
