Sunday supper: Roasted Chicken, Green Cabbage, Bacon and Sun-Dried Tomato Spread Sandwiches

From “Warm Your Bones: Cozy Recipes for Chilly Days and Winter Nights” by Vanessa Seder, who writes: “This crispy, juicy, flavorful, hot, protein-filled sandwich is my winter-friendly riff on a BLT. The secret lies in roasting the cabbage in the fat from the bacon and the chicken thighs, ensuring that all the flavors intermingle and get to know one another. Why chicken thighs? I find that they’re not only richer than white meat but more forgiving. If you accidentally overcook them, they won’t dry out the way chicken breasts do. Finally, the sun-dried tomato spread adds a tangy sweetness that both cuts through and complements the richness of the chicken and bacon, resulting in a harmonious whole that will leave you ready for winter hiking, dogsledding, or heading to Grandmother’s house on a one-horse open sleigh.” (Union Square & Co., 2024)