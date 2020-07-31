Roasted Arctic Char With Herbs and Roasted Radishes

Serves 6.

Note: If arctic char isn’t available, salmon is a substitute. From “Simple Beautiful Food,” by Amanda Frederickson.

• 2 bunches radishes

• 2 tbsp. olive oil

• Salt and black pepper, to taste

• 2 lb. skin-on arctic char (see Note)

• 2 tbsp. mayonnaise

• 1 bunch green onions, chopped

• 2 tbsp. capers

• Finely grated zest from 1 lemon

• Pinch of red pepper flakes

• 1 c. chopped soft fresh herbs (such as dill, parsley or basil)

Directions

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper.

Trim and halve radishes and toss with olive oil, salt and pepper to taste. Spread out in an even layer on the prepared sheet pan. Roast for 20 to 22 minutes, until fork tender.

Place char in a shallow baking dish, skin-side down. Brush with mayonnaise and sprinkle with salt and pepper.

In a small bowl, combine chopped green onions, capers, lemon zest, red pepper flakes and herbs. Sprinkle over the fish.

Roast alongside the radishes for 9 to 11 minutes, until a knife can be inserted easily without any resistance. Let rest for 5 minutes, then serve warm.