Sunday supper: Roast with the Most

From “Simply Delishaas: Favorite Recipes From My Midwestern Kitchen,” by Hayden Haas, who writes: “For my birthday, my brother (who is also a professional cook) made this delicious roast, and it was so melt-in-your-mouth tender that I’d feel like a clod if I didn’t share the recipe with you. This recipe has all the things you love about a ‘traditional’ roast but with double the flavor. I always say that food tastes better when someone else is making it. It was true for this birthday roast, but I’ll let you be the final judge!” (DK, 2024)