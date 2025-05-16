Recipes

Sunday supper: Lemony Orecchiette with Sesame Pangrattato

Use leftover breakfast bagels to top this pasta for a quick, summery end-of-weekend meal.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 16, 2025 at 10:59AM
Lemony Orecchiette with Sesame Pangrattato is a go-to recipe for Rachel Simons, author of "Sesame: Global Recipes + Stories of an Ancient Seed."

Lemony Orecchiette with Sesame Pangrattato

Serves 4.

From “Sesame: Global Recipes + Stories of an Ancient Seed,” by Rachel Simons, who writes: “If you ask me what my last supper would include, this dish would absolutely make the list. It features a combination of some of my favorite ingredients: lemon, Parmesan, garlic and butter. I’ve been making this dish for weeknight dinners for over 20 years, especially on Mondays as it’s a good way to use up any sesame bagels or baguettes left over from the weekend.” (Ten Speed Press, 2025)

For the pangrattato:

  • 1 tbsp. salted butter
    • 1 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
      • 1 baguette or 2 bagels, torn into pea-size pieces
        • Zest of 1 large lemon
          • 1 tbsp. lightly toasted sesame seeds
            • ½ tsp. kosher salt

              For the pasta:

              • 8 oz. orecchiette or any other pasta shape
                • 1 lb. broccoli
                  • 2 tbsp. salted butter
                    • 4 cloves garlic, minced
                      • ½ tsp. kosher salt, plus more for the pasta water
                        • 1 c. grated Parmesan, plus more for serving
                          • Juice of 1 large lemon
                            • 1 small jalapeño, thinly sliced, optional
                              • Freshly ground pepper
                                • Extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling

                                  Directions

                                  To prepare the pangrattato: In a small saucepan, melt the butter over medium-high heat until it starts to bubble. Reduce the heat to low and add the olive oil (this stops the butter from burning). Add the bread and stir until golden brown, 4 to 5 minutes. Add the lemon zest, sesame seeds and salt and stir until well combined. Remove from the heat and set aside to cool.

                                  To prepare the pasta: Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil. Add a generous pinch of salt and cook the pasta until al dente according to package instructions.

                                  While the water comes to a boil, remove the hard woody end of the broccoli stem and discard. Thinly slice the rest of the stem into ¼-inch discs. Remove the florets from the stem, and cut them into small pieces so that they cook evenly with the discs.

                                  While the pasta cooks, melt the butter in a large skillet over high heat. Reduce the heat to low and add the broccoli, garlic and salt. Cook until the broccoli has started to char slightly, 2 to 3 minutes. Add 2 tablespoons of the pasta cooking water, then cover the skillet with a lid and steam the broccoli until tender, about 3 minutes.

                                  When the pasta is ready, reserve ¼ cup of the cooking water and drain the pasta. Add the pasta to the skillet with the broccoli and toss well to combine.

                                  Add the Parmesan, lemon juice, jalapeño (if using), and the reserved pasta water. Stir to combine.

                                  Divide the pasta evenly among four bowls and finish with a heaping spoon of the pangrattato, a grind of pepper, a drizzle of the olive oil and more Parmesan, if desired.

                                  "Sesame: Global Recipes + Stories of an Ancient Seed” is from Rachel Simons, who owns Seed + Mill in NewYork City.
                                  Lemony Orecchiette with Sesame Pangrattato is a go-to recipe for Rachel Simons, author of “Sesame: Global Recipes + Stories of an Ancient Seed.” (Alan Benson)
                                  card image