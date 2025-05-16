Sunday supper: Lemony Orecchiette with Sesame Pangrattato

Lemony Orecchiette with Sesame Pangrattato
Serves 4.
From “Sesame: Global Recipes + Stories of an Ancient Seed,” by Rachel Simons, who writes: “If you ask me what my last supper would include, this dish would absolutely make the list. It features a combination of some of my favorite ingredients: lemon, Parmesan, garlic and butter. I’ve been making this dish for weeknight dinners for over 20 years, especially on Mondays as it’s a good way to use up any sesame bagels or baguettes left over from the weekend.” (Ten Speed Press, 2025)
For the pangrattato:
- 1 tbsp. salted butter
- 1 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 baguette or 2 bagels, torn into pea-size pieces
- Zest of 1 large lemon
- 1 tbsp. lightly toasted sesame seeds
- ½ tsp. kosher salt
For the pasta:
- 8 oz. orecchiette or any other pasta shape
- 1 lb. broccoli
- 2 tbsp. salted butter
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- ½ tsp. kosher salt, plus more for the pasta water
- 1 c. grated Parmesan, plus more for serving
- Juice of 1 large lemon
- 1 small jalapeño, thinly sliced, optional
- Freshly ground pepper
- Extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling
Directions
To prepare the pangrattato: In a small saucepan, melt the butter over medium-high heat until it starts to bubble. Reduce the heat to low and add the olive oil (this stops the butter from burning). Add the bread and stir until golden brown, 4 to 5 minutes. Add the lemon zest, sesame seeds and salt and stir until well combined. Remove from the heat and set aside to cool.
To prepare the pasta: Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil. Add a generous pinch of salt and cook the pasta until al dente according to package instructions.
While the water comes to a boil, remove the hard woody end of the broccoli stem and discard. Thinly slice the rest of the stem into ¼-inch discs. Remove the florets from the stem, and cut them into small pieces so that they cook evenly with the discs.