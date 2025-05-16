Sunday supper: Lemony Orecchiette with Sesame Pangrattato

From “Sesame: Global Recipes + Stories of an Ancient Seed,” by Rachel Simons, who writes: “If you ask me what my last supper would include, this dish would absolutely make the list. It features a combination of some of my favorite ingredients: lemon, Parmesan, garlic and butter. I’ve been making this dish for weeknight dinners for over 20 years, especially on Mondays as it’s a good way to use up any sesame bagels or baguettes left over from the weekend.” (Ten Speed Press, 2025)