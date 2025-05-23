Sunday supper: Honey-Garlic Chicken

Honey-Garlic Chicken
Serves 4 to 6.
From “Umma: A Korean Mom’s Kitchen Wisdom and 100 Family Recipes,” by Sarah Ahn and Nam Soon Ahn. Sarah writes: “In August 2014, two major snack food brands, Haitai from South Korea and Calbee from Japan, joined forces to create a new snack that quickly went viral and became a top-selling snack, dominating the Korean market that year. What these two companies created is a snack known as Honey Butter Chips. These chips became so popular that they sparked a trend known as the ‘honey-butter craze.’ As Korean Americans, we watched this phenomenon unfold on our TV screens, eagerly awaiting the arrival of these chips at our local Korean grocery stores. Ultimately, we just couldn’t wait and asked our Korean relatives to pack some of these snacks in their luggage when they visited us. Since trying these chips, which did not disappoint one bit, my family has been obsessed with any food that combines honey and butter. These drumsticks, sweetened with honey, spiced with plenty of garlic, and finished with a dollop of butter, remind me so much of those chips. They’re sweet and savory with a satisfying richness in every bite — just like the irresistible flavor of those honey-butter chips." Note: This recipe needs to be prepared in advance. The recipe calls for extra-virgin olive oil rather than neutral cooking oil, because its fruity, peppery flavor and richness complement the honey and butter perfectly. (America’s Test Kitchen, 2025)
- 3 lb. chicken drumsticks, trimmed
- 2 ½ c. milk
- ¼ c. extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 tsp. fine salt, divided
- 1 tsp. black pepper, divided
- ¼ c. honey
- 2 tbsp. soy sauce
- 2 tbsp. distilled white vinegar
- 2 tbsp. sugar
- 6 tbsp. finely chopped garlic
- 2 ½ tbsp. salted butter
Directions
Rinse and drain the chicken, then transfer to a large bowl or container. Add the milk and toss to coat. Arrange the chicken in an even layer, making sure all the chicken is submerged in the milk. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour.
Drain and thoroughly rinse the chicken until the water runs clear. Clean and dry the bowl. Using a sharp knife, make 4 to 6 slashes in each drumstick (each slash should reach the bone). Pat the chicken dry with paper towels and transfer to the bowl.
Add the oil, ½ teaspoon salt, and ½ teaspoon pepper and toss the chicken to coat. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour or up to overnight.
Whisk the honey, soy sauce, vinegar, sugar, remaining ½ teaspoon salt, and remaining ½ teaspoon pepper together in a small bowl; set the sauce aside.
Toss the chicken again to coat in the oil that has settled in the bowl. Working with 1 drumstick at a time, stretch the skin to evenly cover the meat, then arrange skin side down in a 12‑inch nonstick skillet. Drizzle any remaining oil left in the bowl over the chicken. Cook over medium-high heat, turning the chicken occasionally, until spotty golden brown, about 10 minutes.