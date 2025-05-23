Sunday supper: Honey-Garlic Chicken

From “Umma: A Korean Mom’s Kitchen Wisdom and 100 Family Recipes,” by Sarah Ahn and Nam Soon Ahn. Sarah writes: “In August 2014, two major snack food brands, Haitai from South Korea and Calbee from Japan, joined forces to create a new snack that quickly went viral and became a top-selling snack, dominating the Korean market that year. What these two companies created is a snack known as Honey Butter Chips. These chips became so popular that they sparked a trend known as the ‘honey-butter craze.’ As Korean Americans, we watched this phenomenon unfold on our TV screens, eagerly awaiting the arrival of these chips at our local Korean grocery stores. Ultimately, we just couldn’t wait and asked our Korean relatives to pack some of these snacks in their luggage when they visited us. Since trying these chips, which did not disappoint one bit, my family has been obsessed with any food that combines honey and butter. These drumsticks, sweetened with honey, spiced with plenty of garlic, and finished with a dollop of butter, remind me so much of those chips. They’re sweet and savory with a satisfying richness in every bite — just like the irresistible flavor of those honey-butter chips." Note: This recipe needs to be prepared in advance. The recipe calls for extra-virgin olive oil rather than neutral cooking oil, because its fruity, peppery flavor and richness complement the honey and butter perfectly. (America’s Test Kitchen, 2025)