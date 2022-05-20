Grilled Tuna del Principe

Serves 4.

Note: Tuna fishing is a centuries-old Sicilian tradition, and the cooks of the island know the best way to highlight fresh tuna is to treat it simply and allow its natural goodness to come to the fore. This dish is named after the scion of a noble Italian house, the Prince Pignatelli della Leonessa, whose family was originally from Naples. From "Serafina: Modern Italian Cuisine for Everyday Home Cooking," by Vittorio Assaf and Fabio Granato (Rizzoli, 2022).

• 1/4 c. plus 2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided

• 1 zucchini, chopped

• 2 yellow squash, chopped

• 1 orange bell pepper, cored, seeded, and chopped

• 1 red bell pepper, cored, seeded, and chopped

• Salt to taste

• Freshly ground black pepper to taste

• 1 3/4 lb. fresh tuna

Directions

Heat 1/4 cup olive oil in a large skillet and sauté the vegetables until soft, 7 to 8 minutes. Season to taste with salt and black pepper.

Meanwhile, preheat a charcoal or gas grill to high heat. Season the tuna on both sides with salt and black pepper and brush the grill with the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil. Place the tuna on the grill and cook without moving it until the bottom has grill marks but the center remains very rare. Turn 45 degrees to make a grid of grill marks, then flip and grill the other side. Let the tuna rest for about 5 minutes before slicing. Serve with sautéed vegetables.