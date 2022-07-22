Grilled Corn Salad

Serves 4.

You'll want to keep this recipe on hand the rest of the summer as Minnesota sweet corn comes into season. Use it as a side to your favorite grilled protein or as a light supper on steamy nights. Not a feta fan? Cotija cheese and goat cheese are good replacements. "As a kid, I couldn't wait to grab an ear off the grill and slather it with butter and salt," writes Maria Provenzano in "Everyday Celebrations From Scratch" (Harper Horizon, 2022). "I'm taking that classic flavor and adding it to a salad that is so good even the kids will eat it. Scout's honor."

• 4 ears fresh corn, husks and silks removed

• 1 to 2 tbsp. avocado oil, or another high-heat oil

• 1 tsp. salt

• 1 red bell pepper, diced

• 2 c. cherry tomatoes, cut into quarters

• 1/2 c. thinly sliced red onion

• 1/2 c. julienned basil leaves

• 1 tbsp. chives

• 1 to 2 avocados, cut into roughly 1/2-in. pieces

• 1/2 c. crumbled feta (see Note)

• 2 tbsp. olive oil

• 2 to 4 tbsp. fresh lime juice, to taste

• 1 tsp. honey

• 1/2 tsp. salt, preferably kosher, plus more to taste

• 1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper, plus more to taste

Directions

Heat a grill over high heat.

Drizzle each ear of corn with approximately 1 teaspoon of avocado oil, then rub the oil into the kernels. Sprinkle with the salt. Place the corn directly on the grates of the grill. Grill, turning every 3 to 4 minutes to cook all parts of the corn, until charred and tender, about 15 minutes. Remove the corn from the grill and set aside until cool enough to handle. Cut the kernels from the cobs and place into a large bowl.

Add the bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, onions, basil, chives, avocado and feta.

In a separate small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, lime juice, honey, salt and pepper until well combined. Pour the mixture over the salad and gently toss to combine. Taste for seasoning and add additional salt, pepper or lime juice if needed.

This salad can be served warm right away or kept in the fridge and served cold.