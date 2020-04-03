Chicken Scaloppini With Mushrooms and Peppers

Serves 4.

Note: From “Big Flavors From Italian America,” by the editors of America’s Test Kitchen.

• 4 (6- to 8-oz.) boneless, skinless chicken breasts, trimmed

• 3/4 tsp. salt, divided

• 1/4 tsp. pepper

• 6 tbsp. vegetable oil, divided

• 8 oz. button mushrooms, trimmed and quartered

• 1 red bell pepper, stemmed, seeded and cut into thin matchsticks

• 1 shallot, sliced thin

• 1/4 c. capers, rinsed

• 2 garlic cloves, minced

• 1 1/4 c. chicken broth

• 3/4 c. white wine

• 1/3 c. flour

• 3 tbsp. unsalted butter, cut into 3 pieces

• 1 tbsp. chopped fresh parsley

Directions

Working with 1 chicken breast at a time, starting on thick side, cut breasts in half horizontally. Using meat pounder, gently pound each cutlet into even 1/2-inch thickness between 2 pieces of plastic wrap. Pat cutlets dry with paper towels and season with 1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper; set aside.

Heat 2 tablespoons oil in 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until just smoking. Add mushrooms, bell pepper, shallot and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt, and cook until liquid has evaporated and vegetables begin to brown, 8 to 10 minutes. Add capers and garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add broth and wine and bring to boil, scraping up any browned bits. Cook until slightly thickened and mixture is reduced to 2 cups (measured with vegetables), about 8 minutes. Set aside in measuring cup. Wipe out skillet with paper towels.

Spread flour in shallow dish. Working with 1 cutlet at a time, dredge cutlets in flour, shaking off excess and transfer to plate. Heat 2 tablespoons oil in now-empty skillet over medium-high heat until just smoking. Add 4 cutlets and cook until golden and cooked through, about 2 minutes per side. Transfer to platter and tent loosely with aluminum foil. Repeat with remaining 4 cutlets and remaining 2 tablespoons oil.

Discard any oil remaining in skillet. Return sauce to now-empty skillet and bring to boil. Once boiling, remove skillet from heat and whisk in butter. Stir in any accumulated juices from platter. Season sauce with salt and pepper to taste. Spoon sauce and vegetables over chicken. Sprinkle with parsley and serve.