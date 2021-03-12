Baked Cod With Garlic & Herb Ritz Crumbs

Serves 4.

Note: To make the crumbs, crush the Ritz crackers into the bowl of a food processor fitted with the steel blade and process until finely ground. From "Modern Comfort Food" by Ina Garten (2020, Clarkson Potter).

• Good olive oil

• 4 center-cut boneless, skinless cod fillets (6 to 8 oz. each)

• Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

• 1/2 c. Ritz cracker crumbs (15 crackers), see Note

• 1/3 c. panko

• 2 tbsp. minced fresh parsley

• 2 tsp. minced garlic (2 cloves)

• 1 tsp. grated lemon zest

• 3 tbsp. unsalted butter, melted

• 1/4 c. dry white wine, such as pinot grigio

• 2 tbsp. freshly squeezed lemon juice

• Lemon wedges, for serving

Directions

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Pour 2 tablespoons olive oil in a 9- by 9-inch ceramic baking dish (it should be just big enough to hold the fish) and tilt the dish to coat the bottom with oil. Place the fish fillets in the dish and turn to coat both sides with the oil. Sprinkle the fish with 1 1/2 teaspoons salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper and bake for 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, combine the cracker crumbs, panko, parsley, garlic, lemon zest, and 1 teaspoon salt in a small bowl. Add the melted butter and stir until evenly moistened. Set aside.

Remove the fish from the oven and pour the wine and lemon juice directly on the fillets. Pat the crumb mixture evenly onto the fillets, pressing gently to help them adhere. (Don't worry if some crumbs get into the sauce.)

Return the pan to the oven for 12 minutes, until the fillets are just cooked through in the center, depending on the thickness of the fish. Sprinkle with salt and serve hot with the pan juices and lemon wedges.