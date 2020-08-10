Severe thunderstorms brought heavy rain, high winds and hail to parts of the metro area Sunday night. No tornadoes were reported in the area, according to the National Weather Service office in Chanhassen.
Parts of Chanhassen and Chaska received golf ball-sized and even egg-sized hail and Bloomington received quarter-sized hail stones, according to the Weather Service. Up to an inch and a half of rain fell in parts of northern Scott County.
The storms are expected to move out of the area by Monday, which is forecast to be sunny and less humid.
