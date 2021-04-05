GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Luis Arraez, Twins

The third baseman collected line-drive hits to left, center and right fields, and he walked twice, too.

BY THE NUMBERS

0.67 The Twins' ERA after three games in 2021, best in the major leagues.

37 Strikeouts by Twins batters, most in the AL.

12 Consecutive batters retired by Twins relievers to end Sunday's game.

Phil Miller