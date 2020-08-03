GAME 9 of 60

IMPACT PLAYER

Max Kepler, Twins

Missed a triple and a homer by about 5 feet total but settled for two doubles and two runs.

BY THE NUMBERS

10 Twins hitters who have homered in 2020, more than any other AL team.

9 Hits given up by Twins pitchers over the final three games of the series, all victories.

8 Strikeouts for Tyler Duffey in his four scoreless innings of work this season. He has given up one hit and no walks.

PHIL MILLER