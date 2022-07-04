CANTERBURY PARK SUNDAY'S RESULTS

1 6½ furlongs. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

2 • Blackteca (Wade) 7.20 2.60 2.10

5 • Summer All Year (Quinonez) 2.20 2.10

6 • Franz (Valenzuela) 3.20

Time: 0:52.33. Scratched: Star Redemption. Exacta: 2-5, $7.60. Trifecta: 2-5-6, $16.00.

2 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,820.

6 • Kierkegaard (Wade) 3.80 2.20 —

2 • May We All (L. Fuentes) 2.20 —

1 • Awesome Emmitt (Lopez) —

Time: 1:10.82. Scratched: Perfect Wager, Days of Glory. Exacta: 6-2, $2.80. Daily Double: 2-6, $7.70.

3 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,200.

5 • Milliganmikeandme (Lara) 28.00 10.60 4.80

3 • Nora's Legacy (L. Fuentes) 2.60 2.40

2 • Full Speed Astern (Conning) 4.20

Time: 1:39.71. Exacta: 5-3, $60.70. Trifecta: 5-3-2, $189.80. Superfecta: 5-3-2-1, $140.27. Pick 3: 2-3/5/6-5, $94.35. Daily Double: 6-5, $49.70.

4 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $17,350.

7 • In the Red (H. Hernandez) 12.00 6.20 5.60

9 • Pluma (Chirinos) 10.60 7.00

3 • Stylin N Profilin) 8.00

Time: 1:29.46. Exacta: 7-9, $73.40. Trifecta: 7-9-3, $1,088.90. Superfecta: 7-9-3-1, $8,952.40. Pick 3: 3/5/6-5-7, $269.50. Pick 4: 2-3/5/6-5-7, $1,574.70. Daily Double: 5-7, $165.60.

5 5½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,500.

2 • Mark of Valor (L. Fuentes) 14.00 8.20 4.80

5 • Sing N Spurs (H. Hernandez) 9.20 5.60

3 • Ruby's Red Devil (Lopez) 3.20

Time: 1:05.41. Exacta: 2-5, $51.10. Trifecta: 2-5-3, $165.80. Superfecta: 2-5-3-7, $541.60. Pick 3: 5-7-2, $2,601.70. Daily Double: $78.80.

6 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $12,000.

10 • Thirsty Kiss (Bridgmohan) 9.40 5.00 3.60

8 • Untold Story (H. Hernandez) 5.20 4.20

6 • Cyber Monday (Chirinos) 5.00

Time: 1:43.17. Exacta: 10-8, $43.80. Trifecta: 10-8-6, $384.30. Superfecta: 10-8-6-7, $2,473.40. Pick 3: 7-2-10, $321.70. Daily Double: 2-10, $46.20.

7 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $11,000.

1 • Circulodeganadoras (Harr) 21.00 8.60 4.20

3 • Sweet Honor (Negron) 4.40 3.20

5 • Sailsinthesunset (Lara) 7.00

Time: 1:05.08. Scratched: Mingo Magic. Exacta: 1-3, $44.40. Trifecta: 1-3-5, $299.10. Superfecta: 1-3-5-8, $2,025.80. Pick 3: 2-10-1, $557.90. Daily Double: 10-1: $65.60.

8 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $32,900.

2 • I Am the Boss (Quinonez) 6.40 3.20 2.60

10 • A Roze and Wine (L. Fuentes) 2.80 2.40

6 • Off Ramp (Valenzuela) 2.60

Time: 0:55.88. Scratched: And Isles, Toreno. Exacta: 2-10, $6.70. Trifecta: 2-10-6, $16.10. Superfecta: 2-10-6-1, $58.80. Pick 3: 10-1-2, $215.00. Pick 4: 2-10-1-2, $2,570.10. Daily Double: 1-2, $37.20.

9 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

5 • Repasado (H. Hernandez) 3.60 2.60 2.20

6 • Mia Baby (Conning) 5.40 3.60

3 • Chaos Magic (Harr) 4.60

Time: 0:56.53. Exacta: 5-6, $9.70. Trifecta: 5-6-3, $74.90. Superfecta: 5-6-3-7, $253.80. Pick 3: 1-2-5, $89.90. Daily Double: 2-5, $5.80.

10 6 furlongs. State bred. Open.3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

1 • Kovacs (H. Hernandez) 3.00 2.10 2.10

5 • Eyes Flying Bye (Quinonez) 2.20 2.10

2 • Tahkodha Knight (Valenzuela) 3.00

Time: 1:11.05. Scratched: Midnight Royal, Sweet Analyzer. Exacta: 1-5, $1.90. Trifecta: 1-5-2, $3.45. Pick 3: 2-5-1/4/7, $7.10. Pick 4: 1-2-5-1/4/7, $109.40. Pick 5: 10-1-2-5-1/4/7, $640.60. Daily Double: 5-7, $1.60. Daily Double: 5-1, $2.30. Daily Double: 5-4, $3.20.

Total handle: $2,923,101. Live handle: $336.705.

Jay Lietzau's results: Sunday: 1-10 (.100). Totals: 86-245 (.351). Lock of the day: 15-26 (.577).