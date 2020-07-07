Three sexual assaults have occurred since late last month in south Minneapolis at Powderhorn Park with the most recent as Sunday, where hundreds of homeless people have camped, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board said Tuesday.

The first incident occurred late on June 26 or early on June 27 and involved a girl being assaulted, said Park Board spokeswoman Robin Smothers. People from the park brought the girl to Abbott Northwestern Hospital for examination, and she was later turned over to social services personnel. No arrests have been made.

On June 28, a caller reached 911 shortly after 2 a.m. to report a woman being assaulted at the park. The woman received medical attention and city police arrested a suspect nearby.

On Sunday, a girl was assaulted by a man in the park. A Metro Transit police squad vehicle was flagged down that afternoon, and “after further questioning, the victim reported the assault,” said Park Board spokeswoman Robin Smothers.

The girl remained at HCMC as of late Tuesday morning. Hennepin County Child Protection Services is involved, and a suspect has been arrested.

Further information about the incidents have yet to be released by the Park Board.

On July 1, a divided Park Board rejected a plan that could have restricted homeless encampments in parks across the city, including the sprawling community at Powderhorn Park that leaders say has become the largest in state history.

The board has accommodated hundreds of homeless people who migrated across Minneapolis in the midst of the unrest following the police killing of George Floyd on May 25.

Last month, commissioners voted to allow homeless residents to stay overnight at city parks. Yet it has struggled to contain the Powderhorn site, where two encampments at the northern end of the park have now grown to as many as 600 people in 400 tents, the board disclosed last week.