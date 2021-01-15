Want to see "Wild Indian" and some of the other movies at the Sundance Film Festival (Jan. 28-Feb. 3)? This year, you don't have to go to Park City, Utah, to do it. (Thanks, COVID.)

As a result of the pandemic, the festival is mostly virtual, with limited showings around the country. In the Twin Cities, the six titles include Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr.'s debut film at 7:15 p.m. Jan. 30, as well as the family drama "Son of Monarchs"; the new end-of-the-world comedy from "Lola Versus" filmmakers Daryl Wein and Zoe Lister-Jones, "How It Ends"; a drama about a troubled woman, "The Blazing World," and the Oscar-touted drama about the life and death of Black Panther activist Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya), "Judas and the Black Messiah."

For a full list of titles and guidelines, visit the FilmNorth website, myfilmnorth.org. The organization is hosting the screenings at Minneapolis' Riverview Theater, which will be at 10% capacity, with masks required and no food allowed. Tickets are $25. To watch other films in the online selection, visit sundance.org.