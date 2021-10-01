Door-to-air service

Sun Country Airlines will sell door-to-door private car service to and from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport for its Twin Cities customers. The new service will be operated by Landline, which already runs bus and shuttle service to MSP from smaller cities. Landline's bus and luxury car services are booked through Sun Country at the time of airfare purchase. Bags are checked in once the car picks them up, so passengers can head straight to security. The service rolls out in November for passengers within 30 miles of MSP. Fares will range from $30 to $85 a person round-trip.

Kristen Leigh Painter

Van life 2.0

A group of Dutch students has reimagined van life and is hitting the road. Just don't call their new solar-powered vehicle a campervan. "We call it a self-sustaining house on wheels," said Lotte van Dasler, part of a team from the Technical University in Eindhoven. Solar panels on the roof of the vehicle, called Stella Vita, generate enough energy to drive and live off the grid.On a sunny day, it can travel 454 miles at 75 mph, and 373 miles at night. To show it off, they're driving 1,864 miles to Tarifa, Spain. "We are independent in terms of our energy. A camper isn't, and we are. So I think that we make something new," said van Dasler.

Associated Press

Delta's new drink list

Delta Air Lines is serving up an all-new drink menu, starting with an acclaimed Minnesota craft brand: Minneapolis-based Du Nord Social Spirits, which is unveiling its new Foundation vodka onboard. It's one of several new drink options on Delta, including Cookie Porter from Colorado's Breckenridge Brewery and Vizzy Hard Seltzer. Three more choices are available throughout October: Terrapin Hopsecutioner IPA, Une Femme sparkling roséand Tip Top Negroni. Meanwhile other major airlines, such as Southwest and American, are extending their alcohol bans into 2022 due to the ongoing epidemic of unruly air passengers.

Simon Peter Groebner

The Stella Vita can go 454 miles on solar power.

Disney jubilee

Disney World is barreling into its golden years. On Oct. 1, exactly 50 years after the Magic Kingdom opened its gates, Disney World launched its 18-month campaign dubbed "the world's most magical celebration." Three shows are debuting: "Disney KiteTails" at Disney's Animal Kingdom, "Disney Enchantment" at Magic Kingdom and "Harmonious" at Epcot, where Remy's Ratatouille Adventure ride will have its opening day, as well. Light shows are scheduled on and around four of the parks' most symbolic structures. More could be unveiled during the course of the celebration, which will run into 2023.

Orlando Sentinel

Plan holiday travel now

It isn't too soon to start thinking about the holiday travel season. Kayak says prices will be higher for this season, defined as Nov. 12 to Jan. 7. For domestic flights, the average fare is $377, up 13% from 2019 and 37% from 2020. International flights are flat compared with 2019, averaging about $968, but up 18% from last year. The analysts at Kayak predict prices may decline between now and Nov. 12. But Kayak president GiorgosZacharia cautions that this season is more unpredictable than in past years, "so book as soon as you see a good deal."

Washington Post