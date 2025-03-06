A Sun Country Airlines flight on Wednesday from the Twin Cities to Mazatlan, Mexico, was diverted to El Paso, Texas, due to what the airline characterized as an unspecified “security concern.”
Sun Country flight from MSP to Mazatlan diverted because of ‘security concern’
The move was taken “out of an abundance of caution,” the airline said.
According to a statement from Sun Country spokesperson Wendy Burt, the airplane landed without incident and passengers were provided overnight accommodations.
“We are working with law enforcement to fully investigate the situation and assess the validity of the concern,” the statement read.
Flight 593 was scheduled to leave Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport at 11 a.m. but didn’t take off until 2:21 p.m., according to the airline’s website. The flight had been due to arrive in Mazatlan at 5:15 p.m., Pacific time.
A spokesperson for MSP didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday night.
