The Latest

Sun Country flight from MSP to Mazatlan diverted because of ‘security concern’

The move was taken “out of an abundance of caution,” the airline said.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 6, 2025 at 3:25AM
Image of Sun Country jets on the tarmac at Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport at the airline's maintenance facility.
Sun Country jets are pictured on the tarmac at Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport. (Glen Stubbe/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A Sun Country Airlines flight on Wednesday from the Twin Cities to Mazatlan, Mexico, was diverted to El Paso, Texas, due to what the airline characterized as an unspecified “security concern.”

According to a statement from Sun Country spokesperson Wendy Burt, the airplane landed without incident and passengers were provided overnight accommodations.

“We are working with law enforcement to fully investigate the situation and assess the validity of the concern,” the statement read.

Flight 593 was scheduled to leave Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport at 11 a.m. but didn’t take off until 2:21 p.m., according to the airline’s website. The flight had been due to arrive in Mazatlan at 5:15 p.m., Pacific time.

A spokesperson for MSP didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday night.

about the writer

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See More

More from The Latest

See More

The Latest

Sun Country flight from MSP to Mazatlan diverted because of ‘security concern’

Image of Sun Country jets on the tarmac at Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport at the airline's maintenance facility.

The move was taken “out of an abundance of caution,” the airline said.

Twin Cities Suburbs

BB pellets found in beef products sold at Richfield co-op

Wolves

Timberwolves keep Hornets at a safe distance, win third in a row

card image