Sun Country Airlines received government permission to scale its operations back to four destinations from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport as it waits out the travel slowdown brought on by the coronavirus outbreak.

Until at least mid-June, Sun Country will only have to fly three times a week between MSP and Fort Myers, Fla., and once a week between MSP and Las Vegas, Orlando and Phoenix.

That means the airline, which was flying dozens of passenger flights a day from MSP, will be down to just six a week. It will continue to fly cargo service.

The U.S. Department of Transportation on Saturday granted the MSP-based airline’s request to pare its passenger flights to that handful of round-trips. Sun Country told the agency it expected the flights to be only about 25% to 43% full in coming weeks.

The DOT allowed Sun Country to halt flights at 21 other cities. The agency has been taken greater oversight of airlines’ schedules as carriers seek federal aid under the CARES Act. The DOT is trying to balance airline finances and its desire to maintain “minimal connections” for communities across the country.

Sun Country asked to be allowed to fly only once a week to Fort Myers. But the DOT required it to fly three times there weekly because few other airlines serve that city.

The DOT noted that the 21 destinations where Sun Country will suspend service, along with the three cities where it will fly once a week, are hubs that are served by many carriers.

Four weeks ago, Sun Country was operating at 60% of its normal capacity and parking most of its fleet near its office and hangar on the west side of MSP.

Since then, Sun Country made further cuts to its schedule but had to fly at least weekly on existing routes until receiving the exemption order this weekend.