Summerlike heat returns this week

Lawns and gardens will continue to dry out, with very little precipitation expected in the next five to seven days.

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 8, 2024 at 9:19PM

Meteorological summer — June, July and August — was the seventh-wettest on record with a total of 18.25 inches of rain falling at MSP airport. Four days saw more than 1 inch of rain. Interestingly, last summer was the seventh-driest, with only 5.79 inches of rain falling in the metro and only one day with more than an inch of rain.

Despite a mostly dry and glorious first week of September, the Minnesota landscape seems a little greener, lakes and rivers a little fuller, and the mosquito population a little healthier.

Saturday morning temperatures dipped into the 20s across far northern Minnesota for the first time this season. Mercury readings across the state will warm into the 80s this week, with a chance of a few 90s in southern Minnesota. Lawns and gardens will continue to dry out, with very little precipitation in the extended forecast during the next five to seven days.

Meanwhile, a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico will drop significant rainfall across the Gulf Coast this week. We’re at the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane season now.

Paul Douglas

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

