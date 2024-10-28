“The most beautiful thing you can wear is confidence” said American actress Blake Lively. Very high confidence: It’s October. I think. High confidence: Tuesday afternoon will may tie or break the all-time record high of 78 degrees at MSP. The normal high is 51. Moderate confidence: Election Day should be dry across Minnesota, but rain may push in from the south that night.
Summerlike again Tuesday, with evening storms possible
Low confidence: I still think we’ll see more snow than last winter (a paltry 29.5 inches at MSP). Something closer to average (51.2 inches). But I sure wouldn’t bet on that.
Low confidence: A few weather models are hinting at a changeover from rain to wet snow on Halloween. Nothing like 1991, but slushy lawns? I wouldn’t rule it out entirely. Have a nice day.
Tuesday may evoke memories of Labor Day with upper 70s, even a few thermometers topping 80 over southern Minnesota if the sun is out for a few hours. Showers and thunderstorms are likely later Tuesday and Tuesday night; a few may be strong to severe.
I see 50s for the weekend and next week. Hang on!
Rain changes over to wet, sloppy, gloppy snow Thursday, falling at the rate of 1 inch per hour just north and west of MSP, where a band of 6 inches of snow may pile up.