Summerlike again Tuesday, with evening storms possible

October 28, 2024 at 10:58PM

“The most beautiful thing you can wear is confidence” said American actress Blake Lively. Very high confidence: It’s October. I think. High confidence: Tuesday afternoon will may tie or break the all-time record high of 78 degrees at MSP. The normal high is 51. Moderate confidence: Election Day should be dry across Minnesota, but rain may push in from the south that night.

Low confidence: I still think we’ll see more snow than last winter (a paltry 29.5 inches at MSP). Something closer to average (51.2 inches). But I sure wouldn’t bet on that.

Low confidence: A few weather models are hinting at a changeover from rain to wet snow on Halloween. Nothing like 1991, but slushy lawns? I wouldn’t rule it out entirely. Have a nice day.

Tuesday may evoke memories of Labor Day with upper 70s, even a few thermometers topping 80 over southern Minnesota if the sun is out for a few hours. Showers and thunderstorms are likely later Tuesday and Tuesday night; a few may be strong to severe.

I see 50s for the weekend and next week. Hang on!

Paul Douglas

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

