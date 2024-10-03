Douglas: Summer warmth spills late into October

When I moved to Minnesota in 1983 the average first frost in the Twin Cities was Oct. 3. Due to background warming caused mostly by burning fossil fuels, summer warmth has been pushed deeper into autumn in recent decades. NOAA data shows that Minnesota falls are now 3 to 5 degrees warmer than they were in 1970. First frost? Maybe late October for the metro. Weather models hint at 80 degrees Saturday, and again late next week. Mostly 70s for highs into mid-October, a few days in the 60s. Another six-month boating season in Minnesota, which is delightfully disconcerting.