Busy summer travel and more security lanes in the main terminal at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport means the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is looking to hire more people locally.

"You're serving your country, it's a good job, it's a stable job with great benefits," said Marty Robinson, TSA's Federal Security Director for Minnesota, at a news conference Wednesday.

Starting pay at TSA is $21.91 an hour for full- and part-timers. The job comes with a $5,000 signing bonus, half of which is paid up front and the balance after a year.

While more than 600 people work for TSA at MSP, Robinson said he hopes to hire an additional 40 to 50 employees to help meet demand.

"Travel is definitely picking up here at MSP and across the country," said spokesperson Jessica Mayle. "TSA is screening more than 2 million passengers a day across the country."

The number of people screened daily at MSP exceeded pre-pandemic levels on several days this summer, Robinson said. Transportation Security officers screen passengers, baggage and cargo to ensure safe travel.

Not only that, he said, but "we're [beyond] the 20-year mark here at TSA and we have a lot of folks nearing retirement."

To help bolster employment ranks, TSA is holding two hiring events from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on July 26 and 27 at the Marriott Minneapolis Airport Hotel, 2020 American Blvd. E., Bloomington.

Three additional security lanes that were added to the south checkpoint at Terminal 1 have prompted the need for more workers, Robinson said. It's part of an eight-year, $450 million renovation of the main terminal that includes expansion of the arrival and departure lobbies, new lighting and restrooms, larger baggage carousels and terrazzo flooring spanning the equivalent of six football fields, according to the Metropolitan Airports Commission, which operates MSP.

When asked if TSA has been understaffed, Robinson said: "A little." But Neal Gosman, spokesman for the union that represents TSA employees at MSP, said: "Absolutely."

"We've been shorthanded for a while, ever since travel came back" with the slowing of COVID-19, said Gosman, secretary/treasurer of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 899.

Gosman said TSA is paying employees a retention bonus for uniformed personnel that's equal to 20% of their pay to encourage them to stay.

He also said TSA employees must work mandatory overtime at MSP and "are not happy about it." Mayle said voluntary overtime is offered to employees and, when needed, mandatory overtime is deployed. "This does not necessarily affect every employee every pay period," she said.

Robinson said TSA's national deployment force has helped meet staffing needs at MSP. The force temporarily shifts TSA employees from airports with reduced seasonal traffic to the Twin Cities during busy times like summer.