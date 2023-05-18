The summer movie season boils down to one day: July 21.

That's when two of the season's most anticipated — and diametrically opposed — films hit theaters. One is "Barbie," director Greta Gerwig's take on Mattel's iconic doll, and the other is "Oppenheimer," director Christopher Nolan's look at the man who gave the world the atomic bomb.

Taken together, they show how wide the net is during this summer movie season between now and Labor Day. The list includes a live-action reimagination of a Disney classic, the seventh "Mission: Impossible" sequel and the final time we'll probably see Harrison Ford wear his signature Indiana Jones hat.

And that's what makes summer so much fun. Remember, all dates are subject to change.

"The Little Mermaid": Oscar-nominated director Rob Marshall ("Chicago") takes on Disney's 1989 classic in the company's latest live action update of a beloved animated property. Halle Bailey is Ariel, the little mermaid who wants to become human. Javier Bardem, Melissa McCarthy, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay and Daveed Diggs round out the voice cast. (May 26)

"Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse": Following the continuing multiverse adventures of Miles Morales, this sequel to the 2018 Best Animated Feature Film Oscar winner was originally due in 2022 but was pushed back due to production delays. Shameik Moore voices the lead character, the Spidey of his reality. (June 2)

"The Boogeyman": Sophie Thatcher and Vivien Lyra Blair star as sisters traumatized by the recent death of their mother in director Rob Savage's adaptation of Stephen King's 1983 short story. (June 2)

"Transformers: Rise of the Beasts": The first "Transformers" movie in five years — the last one was 2018's "Bumblebee" — is derived from the series' "Beast Wars" story line (basically, they're animal Transformers) and stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback. (June 9)

"Elemental": The latest from Pixar is giving off "Inside Out" vibes, and concerns characters who represent the four elements of matter: Earth, water, air and fire. Two questions: huh, and how? Well, if anyone can make it work, it's Pixar. With the voices of Leah Lewis, Mamoudou Athie and more. (June 16)

"The Flash": The weirdest, most troubled film in recent memory, thanks to star Ezra Miller's, er, extracurricular activities, took another unexpected turn when it started being wildly praised by preview audiences. Now it's one of the year's most anticipated releases, and it features the return of Michael Keaton as Batman, 31 years after his last turn as the character in "Batman Returns." (June 16)

"No Hard Feelings": Jennifer Lawrence stars in this sex comedy romp as an Uber driver who agrees to pretend to be the girlfriend of a couple's socially awkward teenage son. (June 16)

"Asteroid City": Another Wes Anderson joint, this '50s-set sci-fi comedy has a cast to die for, including, deep breath, Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Edward Norton, Margot Robbie, Jeff Goldblum, Jason Schwartzman, Willem Dafoe, Steve Carell and Tilda Swinton. It's more like "Star City." (June 23)

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny": Harrison Ford is back one more time — and one last time, he has said — as Indiana Jones, in the franchise's fifth installment and first since 2008's "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull." Director James Mangold ("Ford v. Ferrari") takes the reins from Steven Spielberg, who helmed each of the series' previous installments. (June 30)

"Insidious: The Red Door": Patrick Wilson makes his directorial debut with this fifth installment of the hugely profitable horror series, last visited in 2018's "Insidious: The Last Key." (July 7)

"Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning: Part One": Tom Cruise is back this year in the seventh "Mission: Impossible" adventure, in which he'll perform a series of death-defying stunts, connected loosely by a spy plot. With Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Simon Pegg and Ving Rhames. (July 12)

"Oppenheimer": Cillian Murphy leads a stacked cast — Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Casey Affleck, Gary Oldman and Kenneth Branagh — in director Christopher Nolan's study of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist who led the direction of the Manhattan Project and created the atomic bomb. Talk about explosive. (July 21)

"Barbie": She's a Barbie girl in a Barbie world. Writer/director Greta Gerwig ("Little Women") goes full pink in this dreamland exercise, in which the statuesque doll visits the real world. What at first seemed like a joke has already become a full-on meme, and now the question becomes whether it can live outside of the internet. Don't bet against it. With Margot Robbie in the lead role, and Ryan Gosling as her Ken. (July 21)

"Haunted Mansion": LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson and Jamie Lee Curtis star in this supernatural comedy based on the Disney theme park ride, which is not to be confused with the 2003 Eddie Murphy-starring supernatural comedy based on the Disney theme park ride. (July 28)

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem": Seth Rogen and his "Superbad" and "Pineapple Express" co-author Evan Goldberg helped pen the latest big screen adventure of Leonardo, Donatello, Michaelangelo and Raphael, which finds them trying to be accepted as everyday, normal teenage heroes. (Aug. 4)

"Meg 2: The Trench": Jason Statham and a giant shark, Part 2. What more do you need to know? (Aug. 4)

"Gran Turismo": "District 9's" Neill Blomkamp directs this adaptation of the popular video game series, about a gamer turned real-life race car driver. (Aug. 11)

"Blue Beetle": Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña) is a teenager who gains superpowers after he's bit by a beetle in this entry in this adaptation of the DC comic, which doesn't sound at all like "Spider-Man." (Aug. 18)

"The Equalizer 3": Director Antoine Fuqua and star Denzel Washington reteam in the third (and reportedly final) chapter of the vigilante action series, which is based on the '80s TV series of the same name. (Sept. 1)

ALSO ...

Joel Edgerton and Sigourney Weaver star in "Master Gardener," the latest from writer/director Paul Schrader. (May 19)

Melissa Barrera and Paul Mescal star in "Carmen," a musical loosely based on the opera that follows the two leads as they flee Mexico for the U.S. (May 19)

Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco wrote and stars in "About My Father," with Robert De Niro playing his dad. (May 26)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is an author who overhears her husband disparage her work in the comedy "You Hurt My Feelings." (May 26)

Will Ferrell and Jamie Foxx voice dogs in the definitely not for kids, R-rated comedy "Strays." (June 9)

The horror spoof "The Blackening" carries the tagline, "We all can't die first." (June 16)

"It Ain't Over" is a documentary about the life and career of baseball great Yogi Berra. (June 16)

The animated adventures of a young sea creature are chronicled in "Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken." (June 30)

"Every Body" explores the lives of three intersex people and their journeys from childhood to adulthood. (June 30)

"Harold and the Purple Crayon" is the live-action telling of the beloved 1955 children's book. With Zachary Levi. (June 30)

Four friends travel across China to find a group member's birth mother in "Joy Ride." (July 7)

Molly Gordon co-directs and stars in a comic ode to "Theater Camp." (July 14)

Four-time NBA Champion Stephen Curry is the subject of "Stephen Curry: Underrated," which chronicles his rise from undersized college player to a pro. (July 21)

A group of friends take their newly discovered supernatural powers a step too far, as tends to happen, in "Talk to Me." (July 28)

Think Dracula meets "Master and Commander" in the high-seas vampire tale "The Last Days of Demeter." (Aug. 11)

The power of kindness is on display in "White Bird: A Wonder Story," based on R.J. Palacio's book. (Aug. 25)