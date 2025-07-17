Opinion | The Heart Index: Can we help in the heat, or are we to mind our own business?

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
The clouds rolling in from the north were as dark as slate, lightning stabbed the horizon and the temperature was well into the 90s, with a higher heat index.
Lying on the sidewalk in the sun outside my favorite Trader Joe’s, tethered with a rough rope to the bench, was a big dog.
I’d been swimming in the St. Croix River, and my shorts and T-shirt were still damp. I was relatively cool, but the dog?
He was a brindle pit bull with a broad head. His tongue hung out as far as a tongue can and his ribs heaved as fast as I have ever seen an animal pant. No owner in sight. No shade. No water.
I put my purchases in my car, stroked the burly dog and went back into the store to search for a container and a water fountain.
No container in sight. I considered one of the empty flower buckets, but they may have been tainted with herbicide or other chemicals.