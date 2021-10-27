The St. Paul City Council likely won't be able to make any "substantive" changes to a citywide rent control policy if voters approve it Nov. 2, according to the City Attorney's Office.

Deputy City Attorney Rachel Tierney told a City Council committee Wednesday that the city charter makes it clear the rent control initiative, if passed, cannot be repealed for one year. Beyond that, there's little existing case law that tells them what to do, she said.

"We likely have the ability to amend the ordinance or supplement the ordinance," Tierney said. "But the more substantive changes we make, the more likely we are to have a risk of litigation, and the more likely a court is to overturn that action."

That presents a challenge for Mayor Melvin Carter, who announced Oct. 12 that he plans to vote "yes" on the proposal — but with the caveat, "we can and must make it better, quickly."

The rent control policy, if approved, would be among the most stringent in the country. It would cap annual rent increases in the city at 3%, without exemptions for inflation or new construction.

Council President Amy Brendmoen said she hopes the explanation from the City Attorney's Office will clarify a major point of confusion for voters as Election Day nears.

If the measure passes, Tierney said, the City Attorney's Office will plan to review any proposed changes to determine how significantly they might alter what voters approved. Going forward, they will also have to figure out what rent stabilization looks like elsewhere, and what courts in other states have done, she said — "the goal being looking at it with a lens of making sure that we haven't altered the will of the voters."