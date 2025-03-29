Sturdevant: Threats to cut U research funds put Minnesota’s future economy at stake

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Robert Bruininks wants you to know that recent moves by the Trump administration have him worried about the future of the University of Minnesota — and that if you care about this state’s future, you should worry too.
Of course, for Bruininks, concern about the U is habitual. He was its 15th president, serving from 2002 to 2011. His career as a faculty member and administrator spanned the years 1968 to 2013.
Today Bruininks is a higher education elder statesman. He faces no imperative to wade into politically perilous waters. Yet moves by President Donald Trump to cut or threaten the heart of Minnesota’s flagship university — its discovery-seeking research — have compelled him to sound an alarm.
“I’m very worried about the attack on research funding,” he told me last week. “That’s the very thing that’s tied to the education and development of ideas that will determine Minnesota’s role in the world economy. When we attack that, we are attacking the very economic infrastructure of our state.”
It may be news to some Minnesotans that the Trump administration’s pressure on higher education institutions is being felt on the northern reaches of the Mississippi, far from Washington. National reporting has focused on Trump’s threat to withhold $400 million from Columbia University if it did not comply with a series of demands associated with anti-Israel protests on that New York City campus. To Columbia’s discredit, it caved.
But the University of Minnesota has not been spared from Trump’s squeeze. A March 18 report by the U showed that just one of several categories of cuts Trump is attempting to impose — a reduction in National Institutes of Health funding for research overhead costs — would cost the university between $100 million and $130 million annually.