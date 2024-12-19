It didn’t take long for someone to realize that passing the driving test was not going to happen.
Student driver crashes SUV into Twin Cities license center during road test
The driver hit the gas instead of the brake, police said.
A driver taking a road test midday Wednesday at the Chaska License Center sent the SUV front-end first into the building while trying to park, police said.
The driver mistook the gas pedal for the brake and struck two other vehicles before hitting the building, according to police.
No one was injured, police said, and that includes the employee who took the day off and was not at the desk on the other side of the damaged wall at the center on Pine Street.
Police confirmed the driver failed and will have to try again another time.
Who was the driver? Police did a good job of showing empathy and kept the name out of its statement and also blotted out the license plate of the vehicle in the photo they posted on social media.
The humorous aspect of this oops moment aside, “we’re here to remind you that these unexpected turn of events highlight the importance of treating the privilege to drive with care,” the police statement read. “Vehicles are powerful machines that come with significant responsibility, and we ask that every driver — whether seasoned or still learning — gives driving the diligence and respect it deserves.”
A union nurse appointed in November to one of two labor seats on the Hennepin Healthcare System board was promoted to a management role just weeks later.