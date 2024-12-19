Twin Cities Suburbs

Student driver crashes SUV into Twin Cities license center during road test

The driver hit the gas instead of the brake, police said.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 19, 2024 at 2:02PM
A student driver hit the license center building in Chaska, police said. (Chaska Police Department)

It didn’t take long for someone to realize that passing the driving test was not going to happen.

A driver taking a road test midday Wednesday at the Chaska License Center sent the SUV front-end first into the building while trying to park, police said.

The driver mistook the gas pedal for the brake and struck two other vehicles before hitting the building, according to police.

No one was injured, police said, and that includes the employee who took the day off and was not at the desk on the other side of the damaged wall at the center on Pine Street.

Police confirmed the driver failed and will have to try again another time.

Who was the driver? Police did a good job of showing empathy and kept the name out of its statement and also blotted out the license plate of the vehicle in the photo they posted on social media.

The humorous aspect of this oops moment aside, “we’re here to remind you that these unexpected turn of events highlight the importance of treating the privilege to drive with care,” the police statement read. “Vehicles are powerful machines that come with significant responsibility, and we ask that every driver — whether seasoned or still learning — gives driving the diligence and respect it deserves.”

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

