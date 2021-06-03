Coronavirus infections have dropped sharply among pre-K-12 students from more than 1,000 per week in April to 369 in the week ending May 22, according to the latest weekly pandemic report released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The decline matches other signs of progress in Minnesota, where the positivity rate of recent COVID-19 diagnostic testing dropped to 3.1% — the lowest rate on record in the pandemic.

A drop in infections among students is significant, because this spring's wave of COVID-19 illnesses in Minnesota was fueled in part by the spread of the virus among children and teenagers who had limited access to vaccine. People 19 and younger made up 16% of known infections in 2020, but 30% of Minnesota's reported infections in May.

State infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann encouraged people to seek COVID-19 vaccine to further suppress the spread of the coronavirus. Minnesota as of Thursday reported that 62.4% of all eligible people 12 and older had received at least a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine — amounting to 2.9 million people.

"Just remember that if you're not vaccinated, you're still at risk," Ehresmann said. "Certainly the lower numbers help but the virus certainly seeks out people that are susceptible. I just want to acknowledge that, even though we have a lot to celebrate."

Minnesota remains on track to reach a target goal of providing vaccine to 70% of people 16 and older by July 1. The current rate in that population is 64.7%.

Children 12 to 15 only received access to the Pfizer version of COVID-19 vaccine in mid-May. Since that time, nearly 80,000 children in that age range have received shots — exceeding the total of 64,040 recipients among teenagers 16 to 17 who have had access to the vaccine for a longer period of time.

Health officials remain concerned about the spread of more infectious variants of the coronavirus, even though total infection and COVID-19 hospitalization rates have fallen below Minnesota's high-risk threshold. The state on Thursday reported another 10 COVID-19 deaths and 238 coronavirus infections, raising Minnesota's totals in the pandemic to 7,437 fatalities and 601,881 infections.

Vaccine appears to be protective against the more infectious B.1.1.7 variant of the coronavirus that is responsible for roughly three-fourths of new infections in Minnesota. While the state has only identified 217 infections with the B.1351 variant first identified in Africa, and 306 infections with the P.1 variant first identified in Brazil, health officials have noted that they are causing an elevated rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

"The vaccines have shown some level of protection against these variants," Ehresmann said. "So that's positive. However, variants do remain an ongoing threat because they do have the ability to change and they do have the ability to adapt in a way that may not be covered by vaccines. So we're continuing to watch that."

COVID-19 hospitalizations overall have declined in Minnesota — from a peak in the latest wave of 699 on April 14 to 252 on Wednesday.

Minnesota had one of the highest rates of new infections in the U.S. during the latest wave, but its rate of new infections in the past seven days only ranked 20th among U.S. states.

The decline in student infections also is reflected in a decline in sports-related outbreaks, which are defined as two members of the same team suffering infections at the same time with no other transmission sources in common. The state identified 137 such outbreaks in April but only 65 so far in May.

Infections on college campuses were at their worst last fall — with more than 1,400 being reported in the week ending Nov. 7. The peak in this year's spring wave was only 500 infections reported in the week ending April 10. The college numbers have plummeted as well — with fewer than 100 infections identified in the week ending May 22.

Minnesota has nearly reached 10 million COVID-19 tests, which were provided over the past year to more than 4.2 million people.

Daily testing numbers have fallen sharply as well over the past month, but Ehresmann said people should still seek testing if they believe they have been exposed to the virus or have suffered respiratory symptoms that could be due to COVID-19.

"There still is an important role for testing," she said, "especially among those who are not yet vaccinated."

Jeremy Olson • 612-673-7744