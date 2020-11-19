Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer answer reader questions during their weekly video segment on StribSports Live.
You can see it here or watch and comment on the Star Tribune Sports video Facebook page.
StribSports Live is presented by X-Golf.
And you can tap here to see previous StribSports Live shows.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Thompson has torn Achilles tendon, expected to miss season
Bob Myers called Stephen Curry to break the devastating news that Klay Thompson had torn his Achilles and would miss another season. Silence on the other end.
Twins
Kim Ng's hiring as Marlins GM flouts sexist and racist practices in sports
She is eminently qualified to run a team, as are many other women and people of color.
High Schools
Hustle play: Minnesota prep teams rush for one last game before shutdown
Plus expanded picks and the full schedule of games.
Outdoors
Landmark book from 1995 by pioneering Minnesota conservationist gets update
John Tester's "Minnesota's Natural Heritage" gets an update on its 25th anniversary.
Outdoors
Anderson: Anglers seeking all 50 state fish now need help in Iowa
Channel catfish in Iowa are so far eluding a pair of Virginia teens on a special quest.