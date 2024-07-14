A few weather nuggets have caught my eye. The Oakland A's are moving to Sacramento before a (possible) new domed stadium in Las Vegas by 2028. But there are concerns about summer heat in California's capital city, with an average high of 107.5 the first 12 days of July. One solution? Evening or even morning games to avoid the worst heat of the day.

And in an effort to localize warnings — your NOAA Weather Radio going off less often — the National Weather Service is considering partial county alerting. They're gathering comments from the public. The goal: to have a "more targeted threat area" that warns only the people in the immediate path of severe weather. Sounds like a good idea to me.

Monday looks stormy; a few thunderstorms may turn severe, especially south and east of the Twin Cities. Comfortable air returns by midweek as dew points drop into the 50s with afternoon highs in the 70s. An extended stretch of dry weather is expected from Tuesday into the middle of next week. During the latter half of summer, things usually dry out. Stay tuned.