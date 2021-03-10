Tornado warnings popped up early Wednesday evening across southeastern Minnesota as severe weather moved across the area, and residents of the area were cautioned to watch for further alerts into the night.

A tornado warning was in effect for Dakota and Rice counties until 5:45 p.m., and a tornado watch will remain in effect until 8 p.m. in southern and east central Minnesota, including the cities of Red Wing, Winona and Albert Lea.

As of 5:15 p.m., there hadn't been any confirmed tornado sightings, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Melissa Dye. However, some spotters spotted wall clouds, which are sometimes a percussor to a tornado.

The evening's unstable atmosphere comes from the mixing of cold and warm air, Dye said.

The NWS regional office in Chanhassen listed a cornucopia of watches and warnings on its website, all at the same time — tornado watches and warnings, winter storm warnings and winter weather and wind advisories.

According to meteorologist Paul Douglas, the Minnesota tornadoes reported earliest in the season came on March 5, 2017, when three touched down.

