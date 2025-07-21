News & Politics

Iconic Stone Arch Bridge will reopen even earlier than expected

Gov. Tim Walz will celebrate the bridge’s reopening on July 21. An official ribbon cutting and public celebration will take place on Aug. 9.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 21, 2025 at 1:39PM
The sun sets over the Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis in 2018. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Stone Arch Bridge will open Monday afternoon, even earlier than previously announced.

A private ribbon cutting will take place at 2 p.m. before the historic pedestrian crossing over the Mississippi River opens to the public.

Though an official public celebration will be held on Aug. 9, “they finished the bridge earlier than expected so it needs to open today once the ribbon cutting is completed,” said Kevin Walker, a spokesperson for the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Barrier and fencing that had kept the public at bay was removed Monday morning.

The iconic bridge built by railroad magnate James J. Hill to carry the Minneapolis Union Railroad over the Mississippi River was closed in 2024 as MnDOT embarked on a $138 million renovation and restoration project.

MnDOT closed half the bridge at a time, allowing some access, but pedestrians and bicyclists were unable to cross the entire length of the 2,100-foot-long structure.

When work began, MnDOT originally set the full reopening for 2026. Crews worked through the winter, and the bridge was set to reopen this fall.

The distinguished bridge with 23 arches and an 817-foot, six-degree curve on the west end was built between 1881 and 1883 at a cost of $650,000, or more than $16.5 million in today’s dollars.

Trains last crossed the Stone Arch in 1978. The Hennepin County Regional Railroad Authority bought the bridge in 1989. Ownership was transferred to MnDOT in 1992.

Built of limestone, the bridge is a designated National Historic Engineering Landmark. While it was closed, crews repaired and replaced worn stone, replaced mortar on the entire bridge and made other repairs as needed.

Gov. Tim Walz and MnDOT Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger will speak at Monday’s ribbon cutting before officially opening the bridge to the public three months early.

about the writer

about the writer

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

See Moreicon

More from News & Politics

See More

Minneapolis

Jury convicts man of killing carjack victim who was lured to Minneapolis on dating app

card image

The vehicle owner ran, but Vernon Archie shot him and took the keys, according to the charges.

News & Politics

Iconic Stone Arch Bridge will reopen even earlier than expected

card image

News & Politics

Delta plane leaving Minneapolis avoids near collision with B-52 bomber

card image