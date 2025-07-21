Iconic Stone Arch Bridge will reopen even earlier than expected

The Stone Arch Bridge will open Monday afternoon, even earlier than previously announced.
A private ribbon cutting will take place at 2 p.m. before the historic pedestrian crossing over the Mississippi River opens to the public.
Though an official public celebration will be held on Aug. 9, “they finished the bridge earlier than expected so it needs to open today once the ribbon cutting is completed,” said Kevin Walker, a spokesperson for the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Barrier and fencing that had kept the public at bay was removed Monday morning.
The iconic bridge built by railroad magnate James J. Hill to carry the Minneapolis Union Railroad over the Mississippi River was closed in 2024 as MnDOT embarked on a $138 million renovation and restoration project.
MnDOT closed half the bridge at a time, allowing some access, but pedestrians and bicyclists were unable to cross the entire length of the 2,100-foot-long structure.
When work began, MnDOT originally set the full reopening for 2026. Crews worked through the winter, and the bridge was set to reopen this fall.
The distinguished bridge with 23 arches and an 817-foot, six-degree curve on the west end was built between 1881 and 1883 at a cost of $650,000, or more than $16.5 million in today’s dollars.