One of the best-loved outdoor music and arts bashes in the Twin Cities suburbs every summer will feature one of Minnesota's best-loved rock bands, the Suburbs, again this summer.

Stillwater's Lumberjack Days festival announced the music lineup for its July 14-16 run on Tuesday with the "Love Is the Law" hitmakers leading its Saturday schedule. Other local acts on the three-day bill include Your Smith, Kiss the Tiger, Monica LaPlante, Humbird, Ruben and more to be announced.

Lumberjack Days usually has relied on homegrown talent to top off its free riverside stage along the St. Croix, including last year's headliner Yam Haus and pre-COVID-19 acts such as Soul Asylum and the Jayhawks.

The Suburbs headlined LJD way back in 2010 with former guitarist/co-vocalist Beej Chaney still in tow. Since then, frontman Chan Poling and his revitalized band have issued three well-received albums, including 2021's funkified "Poets Party."

Your Smith — aka Lizzo's "Let 'Em Say" collaborator Caroline Smith — will headline the Friday night LJD as a truly local act. She and her husband recently bought the former Whitey's Saloon along Stillwater's Main Street and have reopened it as Howard's Bar.