Stillwater pumpkin paddlers take on choppy waters

While raindrops sprinkled on the St. Croix River, four paddlers jumped into their bright orange pumpkins at the Stillwater Harvest Fest on Sunday ready to race.
The pumpkin regatta, where “pilots” race in hollowed-out giant pumpkins, was a little different this year due to choppy waters created by more-than-30-mile-per-hour winds.
Before racers could get to the starting line, three pumpkins took on too much water and capsized. Audible groans from the hundreds of onlookers were heard when the pumpkins tipped over and their pilots fell into the water.
“It’s Stillwater,” said Cassie McLemore, the festival’s event director and emcee of the regatta. “But, we got hit with wind today.”
The pumpkins have never filled with water before the regatta began before, McLemore said. The race has been a part of the festival for more than a dozen years, she said, and it’s common for the pumpkins to fill with water halfway through.
Luckily, pumpkins still float when they’re full of water. Two of the competitors pushed their pumpkins through the waves, including last year’s champion Matt Schmidt, of Stillwater.
Noah Friedman, the only competitor to keep their pumpkin upright, crossed the finish line first.
“I didn’t really have to try that hard,” Friedman said. “I thought I was gonna have to be racing way harder, but got to just take it slow.”