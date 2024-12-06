Stillwater Area High School student dies days after falling through ice in Woodbury

A 16-year-old Stillwater Area High School student has died, days after falling through the ice on Woodbury’s Markgrafs Lake.
Yahye Ali Abdi of Woodbury was rescued Monday from Markgrafs Lake by a dive team.
The victim, identified as Yahye Ali Abdi of Woodbury by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office, fell through the ice along with a 12-year-old girl on Monday afternoon. The girl’s condition was not immediately available Friday.
First responders were called to the lake at 4:29 p.m. Monday after getting a report that someone had gone through the ice, Woodbury police said. After Abdi fell into the water, the 12-year-old went to help him and also fell in.
By the time rescuers arrived, the girl was in the water but hanging onto the ice. A dive team had to rescue Abdi, who died Thursday at M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center in Minneapolis.
Abdi was described as a “bright, kind, and thoughtful young man” in a GoFundme page raising donations to cover funeral expenses and to build a well for a community in need.
“It’s been a very difficult week in our community and our thoughts and prayers are with the Abdi family,” said Carissa Keister, a spokeswoman for Stillwater Area Public Schools.
According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, 4 inches of clear, newly formed ice may support one person on foot.
