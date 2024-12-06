Twin Cities Suburbs

Stillwater Area High School student dies days after falling through ice in Woodbury

Yahye Ali Abdi of Woodbury was rescued Monday from Markgrafs Lake by a dive team.

By Elliot Hughes

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 6, 2024 at 9:45PM

A 16-year-old Stillwater Area High School student has died, days after falling through the ice on Woodbury’s Markgrafs Lake.

The victim, identified as Yahye Ali Abdi of Woodbury by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office, fell through the ice along with a 12-year-old girl on Monday afternoon. The girl’s condition was not immediately available Friday.

First responders were called to the lake at 4:29 p.m. Monday after getting a report that someone had gone through the ice, Woodbury police said. After Abdi fell into the water, the 12-year-old went to help him and also fell in.

By the time rescuers arrived, the girl was in the water but hanging onto the ice. A dive team had to rescue Abdi, who died Thursday at M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center in Minneapolis.

Abdi was described as a “bright, kind, and thoughtful young man” in a GoFundme page raising donations to cover funeral expenses and to build a well for a community in need.

“It’s been a very difficult week in our community and our thoughts and prayers are with the Abdi family,” said Carissa Keister, a spokeswoman for Stillwater Area Public Schools.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, 4 inches of clear, newly formed ice may support one person on foot.

about the writer

about the writer

Elliot Hughes

Reporter

Elliot Hughes is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

See More

More from Twin Cities Suburbs

See More

Twin Cities Suburbs

Six years after her fall, Mounds View’s mermaid statue may rise again

card image

A resident purchased the 38-foot statue for $1 and there are plans to have it restored in New Ulm by the guy who restored Blue Earth’s Jolly Green Giant.

Health Care

UnitedHealth Group CEO calls colleague’s killing ‘profoundly shocking and disturbing’

card image

News & Politics

Bloomington city manager tapped as next CEO of Catholic Charities Twin Cities

Bloomington Police Chief Booker T. Hodges shakes hands with City Manager Jamie Verbrugge after Hodges' swearing in ceremony Monday, April 11, 2022 at the Bloomington Civic Plaza in Bloomington, Minn.