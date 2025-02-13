A Denmark Township man who went missing earlier this month is believed to have been found dead several miles away in Hastings, according to a friend of the man.
Still no answers after Denmark Township man went missing shortly before unidentified body found in Hastings
As of Thursday, the body has not been publicly identified, but a friend said it is believed to be that of William Eickholt, 74.
The body has not yet been positively identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office, but Mitch Carmody, 71, said that after speaking with investigators it is believed to be that of William Eickholt, 74.
The death is considered suspicious.
Eickholt had been living outdoors on his property, on the 13500 block of St. Croix Trail S., since late July after his home burned down for unknown reasons, Carmody said. He was known for wearing women’s clothing, which now sparks a fear within Carmody that his friend may be the victim of a hate crime.
“That’s my own feeling. It certainly could’ve been something else,” said Carmody, who works as a grief counselor. “I felt he was very honest with me. He didn’t seem angry with anything. It’s hard to believe anyone would be angry at him other than [for] his lifestyle.”
Feb. 1, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said it was searching for Eickholt after first-responders were called to his Denmark Township property at 2:30 a.m. for a report of a fire. The office said evidence at the scene suggested Eickholt was injured.
The next day, police in Hastings said a body was located in a ditch just south of Lake Isabelle, about a six-mile drive from Eickholt’s property.
Law enforcement have not specifically connected the body in Hastings to Eickholt’s disappearance. But Hastings Police Chief Dave Wilske said the body may have been placed in the ditch and that the death is believed to be connected to a suspicious fire investigation in Denmark Township.
Carmody first met Eickholt in September 2023, when he began noticing a man wearing women’s clothing walking along rural roads on occasion. One day, he pulled over to chat with him and the two struck up a friendship over time. He said Eickholt, who was known by some people as Ike, Bill or William, was from the area, always seemed at ease and frequently remarked at how good it was to be alive.
He became known in the community by routinely visiting the same stores and gas stations at the same time, same day every week.
“He was just so affable,” Carmody said. “He loved shopping and his routines.”
On July 30, 2024, first responders were called to Eickholt’s property for a fire that completely destroyed his home, according to Com. Kyle Schenck of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. No cause was determined.
Eickholt then began living out of his car on the same property. Carmody never learned from Eickholt what may have caused the fire, but Eickholt never spoke of being harassed or feeling unsafe. He said outreach workers from Washington County visited Eickholt to ensure he was safe outside, especially with winter approaching.
“He would just laugh everything off,” Carmody said. “He was really positive.”
How to contact law enforcement
Anyone who may have seen something suspicious between midnight Feb. 1 and 9:50 a.m. Feb. 2 in the Denmark Township areas of St. Croix Trail South; 110th St. S. to Manning Avenue South; Morgan Avenue South; and 127th St. S. to Hwy. 61, is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, at 651-439-9381.
Anyone that may have traveled the Ravenna Trail, near 10th Street E., in Hastings from the same time frame is asked to contact the Hastings Police Department, at 651-480-2332. Police said suspicious behavior could include vehicles that stopped on the side of the road, performed U-turns in the area or sped away from the area.
Still no answers after Denmark Township man went missing shortly before unidentified body found in Hastings
As of Thursday, the body has not been publicly identified, but a friend said it is believed to be that of William Eickholt, 74.