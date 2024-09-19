Music

Stevie Wonder is coming to Minneapolis on Oct. 27 to ‘fix our nation’s broken heart’

The music icon is doing a brief pre-election concert tour to urge people to vote.

By Jon Bream

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 19, 2024 at 6:05PM
Stevie Wonder, seen performing at the Democratic National convention in August, is coming to Target Center in Minneapolis on a 10-city pre-election tour.

Stevie Wonder is undertaking a 10-city pre-election tour, including a concert Oct. 27 at Target Center in Minneapolis.

The music icon is calling it his Sing Your Song! As We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart Tour. He recently released a single titled “Can We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart.”

As the United States heads into the November elections, the peace-loving musician is calling for “joy over anger, kindness over recrimination, peace over war,” he said in a statement.

Wonder appeared at the Democratic National convention in August. Before he sang “Higher Ground,” he said, “I know the importance of action. Now is the moment to understand where we are and what it will take to win: win the broken hearts, win the disenchanted, win the angry spirits — now is the time.

“It is time to geeeeettt up and go vote!”

Seldom seen in the Twin Cities, Wonder, a 25-time Grammy winner, last appeared here in 2016 at an Xcel Energy Center tribute concert to Prince, who died earlier that year. Wonder last headlined in Minneapolis in 2015, which was his first local gig in 27 years.

Tickets will go on sale at noon Friday; check aeglive.com and targetcenter.com for more information. Wonder will be offering a certain amount of complimentary tickets to people in “our communities who are already working tirelessly to fix our nation’s broken heart.”

Jon Bream

Critic / Reporter

Jon Bream has been a music critic at the Star Tribune since 1975, making him the longest tenured pop critic at a U.S. daily newspaper. He has attended more than 8,000 concerts and written four books (on Prince, Led Zeppelin, Neil Diamond and Bob Dylan). Thus far, he has ignored readers’ suggestions that he take a music-appreciation class.

