Steven Fogarty made his Wild debut on Tuesday against the Canadiens, but the forward is no stranger to Xcel Energy Center.

That's where he won a state championship with Edina High School in 2010 before returning with Notre Dame for NCAA regionals. More recently, he suited up in a preseason home game for the Wild.

"The Wild is definitely where I fell in love with hockey," Fogarty said. "Just coming here and to be able to play a game here is really cool."

Fogarty arrived at this full-circle moment after signing a two-year, two-way contract with the organization in the summer and then getting beckoned to the NHL after a rash of injuries to the Wild.

Marcus Foligno and Ryan Hartman are dealing with upper-body injuries, and coach Dean Evason said they won't be available for a few days. Jordan Greenway hasn't played since suffering an upper-body injury on Oct. 20, but he's been skating.

The Wild added Fogarty, 29, under emergency conditions; he had a goal and two assists in six games with Iowa in the American Hockey League and filled out the fourth line with Sam Steel and Connor Dewar.

"We thought he got better and better through preseason, through training camp," Evason said. "He's a pro. He's got a very mature presence. He's a right shot. He's a faceoff guy. Those all played into the decision."

Born in Pennsylvania, Fogarty moved to Minnesota when he was 3 years old.

After his stint at Edina, he was drafted in the third round in 2011 by the Rangers and went on to skate for Notre Dame, captaining the team his junior and senior seasons.

Before joining the Wild, Fogarty logged 29 games in the NHL with the Rangers, Sabres and Bruins.

"Each time it gets a little bit easier," said Fogarty, who expected his mom, fiancée and her family at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday night. "I just have to know I'm here for a reason and deserve to be here. I just have to trust my instincts and play hard, and the rest will take care of itself."

Quick response

After every go-ahead goal by the Blackhawks on Sunday, the Wild tabbed Matt Boldy's line for the next shift and the winger erased that deficit both times to help the team to a 4-3 shootout win.

Boldy's first goal came 22 seconds after Chicago scored in the first period and then in the third, he responded just 17 seconds later.

In both cases, Boldy's unit was coming onto the ice fresh from the bench.

"You're trying to decide if you leave a line out and they are so hungry they're going to get it back or do they need to have a seat and somebody else get an opportunity," Evason explained. "It's not standard. You make a call, and you hope it's the right one and fortunately we're on the right side those last two."

Gaudreau moving up

Frederick Gaudreau left for the Wild's last road trip without a point, but he returned with four and a promotion.

For the fifth straight game, Gaudreau centered the Wild's top line with Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello.

"He has a skill set that can play with top players like that," Evason said. "But he also has a skill set to defend to play with top players like that. So, he does a lot for us.

"He's earned that opportunity to play with arguably one of the best players in the world."