AG shuts down Minneapolis landlord’s ‘sham’ nonprofit used to dodge sales taxes

In the past several years, Meldahl has been the subject of a series of civil actions and investigations from the state concerning dozens of properties he owned in Minneapolis, primarily on the north end. The landlord at one point was one of the most prolific in the city, having owned more than 80 investment properties valued at $3.3 million as of 2014. He was also the single biggest challenger of assessments for nuisance violations, according to a Star Tribune analysis of city records in 2014.