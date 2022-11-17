DULUTH — In her final days in her Cloquet home, surrounded by family, Stephanie Hammitt was thinking of the students at Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College, where she was the first woman to be named president in 2019.

"She wanted to send out an email and let them know to never give up and to keep fighting for what they believed in, like she did," said her younger sister Michelle LaFave. "That was always in her heart."

Hammitt, 60, died Monday just weeks after she was diagnosed with advanced ovarian cancer. The member of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa worked for the college for decades, starting out as the chief financial officer in 1990. She was named interim president in 2018 before officially shifting into the role.

It was a pioneering position that Hammitt was proud of, LaFave said.

"Driving onto campus each day, I am reminded of the special place we get to work at and that we are able to help students become successful in whatever path they choose," Hammitt wrote as an introduction from the president's office on the college's website.

Hammitt came from a line of leaders. Her father, Peter Defoe, was chairman of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa and president of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe. Her grandfather Peter DuFault had been secretary-treasurer of the band.

She grew up in Cloquet in a close-knit family that enjoyed watching the Minnesota Vikings and dirt-track racing. She and her husband, Brian Hammitt, met in 1982 when they were both working for Carlton County. They married four years later.

"They were together forever," LaFave said. "They were friends first and I guess they were always meant to be together. They were two peas in a pod."

Stephanie Hammitt loved spending time with their family, Brian Hammitt said. The couple raised four children — Matthew, Christopher, Jonathon and Annika — and continued the traditions of watching football. Three of their kids took up stock car racing. The family grew to include five grandchildren, including a newborn that Hammitt was able to meet.

"She would just light up when they would come over," Brian Hammitt said.

Hammitt loved crafts, especially cross stitch. She made gifts for family members and once won a blue ribbon at the Minnesota State Fair. She enjoyed pontoon rides and Cloquet High School sports. She was fond of holidays — especially Christmas.

"The kids were just teasing me," Brian Hammitt said. "'Dad, you don't have Christmas decorations up yet. Mom would be all over you about that.'"

Earlier this week, the college noted the loss of a "great leader, colleague and friend" on its Facebook page.

"President Hammitt loved this unique and special college, and she will be missed tremendously," they said.

LaFave described her sister as having a big, soft heart and taking great pride in her work. Her death leaves behind a big hole, she said.

"I was fortunate enough in her last days to be there and tell her how proud I was of her," LaFave said. "I'm really proud of everything she has done and I'm so thankful I was able to tell her that."