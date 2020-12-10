'How Can You Mend a Broken Heart'

"Saturday Night Fever" made the Bee Gees wealthy — and the butt of jokes. This documentary goes a long way to giving the trio back their street cred with top-tapping evidence that they contributed a lot more to jukeboxes than a disco soundtrack. Director Frank Marshall doesn't shy away from the infighting, but the film is eventually about brothers in harmony. Eric Clapton and Coldplay's Chris Martin are among the unlikely fans who voice their support. 7 p.m. Saturday, HBO

'Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special'

Who needs Rudolph when a red-dressed diva is prepared to come to the rescue? The pop superstar glams it up for this old-fashioned holiday treat that stuffs in everything from a check-in with the "Peanuts" gang to a dance by ballet star Misty Copeland. It's as frivolous as a popcorn ball, but Carey's voice can still melt away the blues, especially when she's mooning over "Oh Santa!" with the help of Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson. Apple Plus

'All the President's Minutes'

Movie obsessive Blake Howard's website hosts deep dives into "Heat" and other Michael Mann faves, but his most entertaining project is a series of podcasts, each devoted to a specific minute of director Alan J. Pakula's classic "All the President's Men." The Aussie is usually joined by a guest to talk about that minute and the movie as a whole. In the recently posted finale, actor/politician Jane Alexander talks about Pakula's greatness and the importance of her two scenes in the film as a government functionary who helped bring down a presidency. oneheatminute.com

'Home for the Holidays'

Cyndi Lauper has lots of talented friends to help her raise money and spirits with her 10th annual "Home for the Holidays" benefit concert for True Colors United, which addresses homelessness in the LGBTQ community. The star-studded lineup this year includes Taylor Swift, Bette Midler, Cher, Dolly Parton, Billie Eilish, Brittany Howard, Boy George, Brandi Carlile, Jackson Browne, Whoopi Goldberg, Phoebe Bridgers, Billy Porter, Adam Lambert and LL Cool J. 7 p.m. Friday on TikTok; 7 p.m. Sunday on YouTube and Facebook

'Killing Eve'

This addictive British dark comedy/thriller follows sexy, brilliant assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer) and bored, super smart British intelligence operative Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) as they fall for each other while a series of connected murders unfold across Europe. Blood and guts and plot twists aside, Eve and Villanelle's obsession with each other makes this show a must-see. Over three seasons, their desires twist Freud's death drive into eros, making Villanelle and Eve's compulsive relationship at once charming and bizarre, existing in a world where violence is intimacy and love is a game that, despite all odds, could succeed. Hulu, BBC America

'Still Home for the Holidays'

The Twin Cities love Brandi Carlile and she hearts us. So why not celebrate the season with the Grammy-winning powerhouse livestreaming in concert? She's been busy during the pandemic. Besides occasional streaming one-offs, she produced the Secret Sisters' new album, released a duet with Alicia Keys ("A Beautiful Noise") and finished her memoir, "Broken Horses," which is due in April. 7 p.m. Sun. $15 and $38 (the latter includes a copy of her memoir), brandicarlile.veeps.com

Minnesota Orchestra

What we've lost is the warmth of Orchestra Hall, the anticipatory buzz of the musicians tuning up. What we've gained is a certain intimacy, as the camera zooms in on Minnesota Orchestra performers during their livestream-video concerts this fall. The fact that many are masked even adds a bit of drama, as we watch the players communicate with their eyes or a tilt of the head. Next weekend's program will be the most ambitious yet — a "Midwinter Gathering" with storytellers led by Kevin Kling — so tune up by catching up with past performances at the orchestra's online archive. mnorch.vhx.tv

'Frankenweenie'

There are a few mild scares, but this stop-motion animation gem by Tim Burton is so much more: a heartwarming tale of a boy and his dog, a sweet tribute to family ties and a salute to the weirdos who create most of our best art. All this and "Schitt's Creek" star Catherine O'Hara as the voice of three characters, including a mom who isn't sure what to do when her inventive son resurrects his beloved pet dog. Amazon, Disney Plus