Jim and I served in the U.S. House during a time of many great challenges for our nation and for our state –- and all the while, he bravely endured the personal challenge of cancer treatment with dignity and grace while serving our country and his constituents. Despite our policy differences on many issues, Jim and I were united in the common goal of achieving greater opportunities for future generations of Minnesotans. I want to offer my deepest condolences to Jim's family and the people of the First Congressional District during this difficult time.

— U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum, D-Minn.

I am deeply saddened by the passing of Congressman Jim Hagedorn. He served the district with honor and he will be greatly missed. Janel and I send our condolences to his family and friends as they mourn this loss.

— Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller, R-Winona

We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Congressman Hagedorn. He had a big heart and a tremendous passion to serve the district where he and his family have lived for generations. House Republicans send our deepest condolences to his wife Jennifer, all of his family, staff, and loved ones during this difficult time.

— Minnesota House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown

I'm saddened to hear about the passing of Rep. Hagedorn. He was a fighter for his constituents and a friend to so many, including me. Through his battle against cancer, he showed a level of determination that should inspire us all. My condolences to Jennifer and all his family.

— U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

It is with great sadness that I learned of the passing of my friend and colleague Jim Hagedorn. No one represented the values of Minnesota more than Jim and no one was needed more in these troubled times. He will be missed. My sincere condolences to Jennifer and his family.

— Former U.S. Rep. Jason Lewis