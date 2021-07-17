Minnesota is preparing to launch an $80 million program aimed at helping communities recover from COVID-19 and civil unrest.

Nonprofits, community development organizations and foundations can start submitting proposals Aug. 3 to get grant dollars through the first round of the Main Street Economic Revitalization Program, run by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED). Those groups will partner with the state to distribute cash through grant and loan programs to businesses, developers and others.

"We're excited to develop this new program to help Minnesota recover from the crisis of the last year and a half," DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said in a statement. "Not only will these grants and loans create jobs, but they'll help spark investment in main streets across the state."

People can qualify for the aid if they were affected by natural disasters, COVID-19, the loss of a major local employer or the arson and civil unrest that followed George Floyd's murder. The dollars can be used to help with demolition, construction, repairs and renovations.

Legislators spent more than a year clashing over how to help Twin Cities communities damaged by rioting before they settled on the revitalization program. They also agreed to spend another $70 million specifically on COVID-related aid.

Jessie Van Berkel