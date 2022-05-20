A St. Paul nonprofit violated state law by allowing its community center — its main asset — to fall into disrepair, according to the Minnesota Attorney General's Office.

Attorney General Keith Ellison, whose office regulates nonprofits, announced this week that the Minnesota Cameroon Community had agreed to improve its policies and oversight.

In a settlement filed in Ramsey County District Court, regulators say the nonprofit's board members breached their fiduciary duty to properly manage and insure the Cameroon Community Center, in St. Paul's Energy Park district. The board didn't pay property taxes, register the nonprofit with the state or keep proper records.

The Minnesota Cameroon Community didn't admit or deny the allegations in the court order. As of Friday afternoon, no one with the organization could be reached for comment.

According to the Attorney General's Office, the Minnesota Cameroon Community was first registered with the IRS in 2012. The organization raised funds in 2014 to buy the community center for $200,000 and then raised more than $60,000 from donors in 2020 for the center and to pay off its tax debt.

But the nonprofit returned only about $45,000 to Ramsey County on its debt, and it couldn't account for how the rest of the donations were used, according to state officials. It also failed to make necessary repairs to a boiler system, leaving the building unheated during the winter and causing it to flood last year when water mains burst.

Under the settlement, the nonprofit has agreed to establish proper board governance and policies, register with the state, prevent property from falling into disrepair or tax foreclosure and give the state quarterly updates.

"All directors and officers have duties to protect nonprofit assets and prevent waste and disrepair," Ellison said in a statement. "The Charities Division of my office will keep ensuring that charities provide all the oversight over their operations and assets that the law requires."