COVID-19 is radically changing how schools will carry out commencement exercises this spring, and on Friday state leaders issued guidelines for those planning to hold them.

For starters, ceremonies will not be allowed indoors or in football stadiums. The guidelines from the departments of Health, Education and Higher Education recommend that schools hold a ceremony that can be conducted remotely and ensure attendees do not need to leave their homes. Schools planning car parades or parking lot ceremonies ask participants to arrive in separate vehicles, and keep all ceremonies brief.

Above all, the guidelines state that anybody who is sick or exhibiting symptoms of the coronavirus not attend.

“The health and safety of our students and their families will always be our top priority,” said Education Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker. “This year’s graduation ceremonies will look different from what they traditionally do, and I am confident our schools will find creative ways to recognize the incredible work and commitment of our graduating students.”

The guidelines discourage in-person social gatherings with people from multiple households, even in situations where ample space between attendees could be accommodated. Such events do not comply with social distancing practices and introduce a great deal of contact unpredictability and increase the potential for disease transmission, the guidelines said.

The safest way to observe graduation and commencement is for everyone to stay home, a statement from the departments said.

“We know how much students in the class of 2020 have sacrificed this year, and how disappointing it is not to participate in the milestones or traditions they had imagined,” the statement read.