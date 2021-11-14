The Minnesota State Patrol is searching for the driver of a semitrailer truck who struck a pedestrian in northern Minnesota on Thursday, leaving her with life-threatening injuries.

The semi hit Heather Anne Pihlaja, 42, of Frazee, Minn., in "snow/ice" road conditions at about 7:15 p.m. Thursday on Hwy. 34 near 385th Avenue near the Height of Land Township in Becker County, according to the State Patrol. Investigators identified the truck as a white VNL 64 Volvo pulling a flatbed trailer and carrying a load covered with a tarp.

The State Patrol said in a social media post that the semi's right front headlight is out and that it has noticeable damage to the front right bumper and headlight area.

Alcohol was involved, according to the State Patrol, but due to its open investigation, spokesman Lt. Gordon Shank said he could not say the extent to which it was involved.

Pihlaja is being treated for her injuries at an area hospital.

Christina Saint Louis • 612-673-4668