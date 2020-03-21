A driver who allegedly ran a red light and struck another car on a southeast metro highway Friday died in the crash.
Oliver Jermain Watkins, 45, of St. Paul, was speeding north on Hwy. 61 about 5:15 a.m. when he failed to stop for a red light at Lower Afton Road and hit a Ford Escape that was making a left turn, the State Patrol said.
Watkins, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, the patrol said.
The Escape driver, identified by the patrol as Pamela Ann Paul, 61, of St. Paul, was not seriously injured. She was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus Coronavirus pandemic: What's 'normal' now? What's next? An interview with Michael Osterholm.
More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus Coronavirus pandemic: What's 'normal' now? What's next? An interview with Michael Osterholm.
More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus Coronavirus pandemic: What's 'normal' now? What's next? An interview with Michael Osterholm.
More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus Coronavirus pandemic: What's 'normal' now? What's next? An interview with Michael Osterholm.
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Body of college student recovered from car that went into W. Wisconsin river days earlier
Car went into the river early Friday, but high water levels slowed the recovery process, police said.
Coronavirus
Minnesota gets an A in social distancing, tech company says
The data company Unacast has been tracking a decrease in movement since COVID-19 hit.
Variety
The Latest: Holy Week, Easter Masses canceled in Milwaukee
The Latest on the coronavirus outbreak in Wisconsin (all times local):
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Local
Pickup driver killed in crash on Hwy. 10 in St. Cloud
The driver rear-ended a semitrailer truck that had stopped for red light