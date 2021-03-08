Northbound Interstate 35W was closed heading into rush hour Monday due to a fatal crash in Lino Lakes.
The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the scene near County Road 23, according to a tweet the agency posted about 3:20 p.m. Monday.
Authorities say it will be closed for an "extended period of time."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Alex Chhith • 612-673-4759
