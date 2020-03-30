While Minnesota state parks and recreation areas remain open, the Department of Natural Resources announced Friday that campgrounds, lodging and rental facilities are closed through May 1. The stay-at-home order from Gov. Tim Walz to help slow the spread of the coronavirus went into effect Friday night.

The closures also apply to state forests campgrounds and group rentals of day-use facilities, such as trail centers and picnic shelters.

The DNR said in a news release it will waive cancellation fees – and fees to change reservations -- for camping and rentals.

Park visitors can buy permits online, or pay at self-pay stations at park entrances. The DNR said in a news release that visits have increased. “We have already observed crowding at some state parts and trails. Visitors must maintain social distancing and stay close to home when recreating outdoors,” the agency added.

Naturalist programs will remain canceled, and park visitor centers closed.

See more on the DNR’s COVID-19 response and what is opened and closed at dnr.state.ms.us/covid-19.